Coventry City fan's 800th game will be at Wembley
A Coventry City fan will see her 800th game at Wembley on Saturday.
Jodie Turner said she got goose bumps when it was worked out her 800th would be at the Championship play-off final against Luton Town.
Mrs Turner has been a fan for 29 years and made a spreadsheet with details of each game she has attended.
While she hopes the Sky Blues win, she said: "Whoever wins on Saturday, it's a great story and it's great for football".
"I don't think anyone was anticipating us getting to Wembley this year...especially with the start of the season that we had," she said.
She said she was in tears when the club were relegated to the then First Division after a 3-2 away defeat at Aston Villa on 5 May 2001.
Coventry City has been allocated 36,237 tickets for Wembley and their fans will be in the west end of the stadiumwhich have sold out.
"I'm very excited...it's so close now!", Mrs Turner said.
