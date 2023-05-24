Bid to buy The Specials' lyrics for Coventry museum
A music fan has helped raise about £850 to buy lyrics penned for The Specials' first single for a Coventry museum.
Jerry Dammers' handwritten lyrics for Gangsters are to be auctioned in London by Bonhams later.
Jonathan Hunter set up an appeal on GoFundMe in the hope of bringing "this piece of 2-Tone history" to the city where the band was formed in the 1970s.
About 50 people have donated to the page to buy the lyrics for Coventry Music Museum.
The lot has a guide price of £800 to £1,000.
Mr Hunter said he spotted the lyrics "hidden among some of the gems" up for sale at the rock, pop and film memorabilia sale in Knightsbridge.
"For those that don't know - this is the first single released by the Specials in 1979, that rocketed them to fame," he wrote on the fundraising site.
"I wish I had the monies available or I would have been on this to donate it to the museum to put it somewhere it belongs for all to see. Not on some private collector's wall or at worst - a drawer!"
Mr Hunter said he came across the auction after visiting Coventry Music Museum which celebrates music from the city and surrounding areas.
He added he was impressed by the venue, as well as the music knowledge of the volunteers who ran it.
He said he set up the appeal after being told the museum could not afford to buy the lyrics.
Bonhams said the lyrics were from a collection sent by Dammers to the late music journalist Dave McCullough.
They were for tracks on The Specials' self-titled 1979 debut album.
The death of Terry Hall, the band's frontman, last December sparked a wave of tributes and calls for there to be a permanent memorial in the city for the ska legend.