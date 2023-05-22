New Coventry City anthem penned for Wembley final
Coventry City fans travelling to Wembley for Saturday's Championship play-off final with Luton Town will have a new song to sing on the way.
Andy Hopkins, bass player with Coventry band The Enemy, has written an anthem to help cheer on the team.
He produced A Hymn for Something New with local musicians from Arthur and the Invincibles, featuring lyrics heralding "the city is Sky Blue".
The remaining allocation of match tickets for fans sold out earlier.
Mr Hopkins said: "I've been pretty much going down every week to every home game and we've been doing better and better.
"And then for some reason I picked up my acoustic guitar, started singing some Coventry City lyrics for a laugh, and I thought 'actually, it sounds pretty good'."
While the tune "got better and better", he said, the club also "just kept winning".
Last week, when Coventry City defeated Middlesbrough to secure their Wembley final place, Mr Hopkins knew he had to act fast to get his anthem ready.
"We just rushed into the studio, recorded it," he explained. "We're trying to get it out as soon as possible."
The group has been recording a music video at the HMV Empire in Coventry which the musician hopes to release on Thursday.
It is not the first time he has been involved with a Coventry City favourite, with The Enemy's We'll Live and Die in These Towns often sung before matches.
"I just think it's absolutely amazing," Mr Hopkins said of the pre-match chorus. "When we were playing Middlesbrough it was amazing to hear everyone singing it."
Any profits from the track will be donated to a charity helping disadvantaged fans get to matches, says Mr Hopkins who is unable to be at Wembley this weekend.
"I'm so gutted," he said. "Everyone's going but The Enemy have got a gig so we can't make it."
