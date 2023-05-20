Cubbington 'WW2 bomb' detonated in controlled explosion
- Published
A suspected World War Two bomb has been detonated in a controlled explosion after it was discovered in woodland in Warwickshire.
Warwickshire Police had been called to an area of Cubbington Wood, off Rugby Road, near Leamington Spa on Friday.
The Military Explosives Ordnance Disposal team safely carried out the controlled detonation, the force said.
Four homes nearby had been evacuated whilst teams dealt with the unexploded bomb.
The device was thought to have been discovered by contractors working on the HS2 rail line.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk