Tom Grennan pays to fly Argentine fan to Coventry play-off final
- Published
The musician Tom Grennan has offered £2,000 to fly a fellow Coventry City fan from Argentina to Wembley to watch the Championship play-off final.
Lauti Murguia asked for help after the team qualified to play Luton Town on 27 May and said he might have to sell his car to pay for the flights and ticket.
An online fundraising page was set up and Grennan spotted a tweet about the appeal by BBC CWR.
He said he could not make the final and would pay to get the young fan there.
Mr Murguia, 22, started supporting the club after coming across the Sky Blues on football video game, FIFA.
He attended his first match in February after Coventry midfielder Kasey Palmer saw a photo of him buying a Sky Blues shirt and reached out to him.
When Coventry qualified for the play-off final, fellow Sky Blues fan Ashley Monk set up an online fundraising page to pay for Mr Murguia's trip.
Mr Monk, who had been following him on Instagram, said: "Anything for a fellow Sky Blues Army fan," and added: "Nobody should have to sell their car to pay for the football."
Grennan regularly attends games and recently invited Coventry player Callum O'Hare on stage with him when headlining Coventry's Godiva festival.
He said he could not make the play-off game, because he is due to perform at the BBC Radio One weekend in Dundee. Grennan said he was "devastated" to have to miss the match, but wanted to help a fellow fan.
Mr Murguia was at work in Argentina when he heard the news and said "my phone was on fire". He said it was "literally a dream come true" and he would be "thankful for the rest of his life".
Mr Monk described the singer-songwriter as an "absolute legend".
Everyone who donated to the online appeal will be refunded.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk