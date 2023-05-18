Coventry City fans seek Wembley tickets after play-off win
- Published
Tickets for Coventry City's Wembley play-off have gone on sale 12 hours after fans celebrated a semi-final win.
The Sky Blues won 1-0 at Middlesbrough in the second leg on Wednesday to secure a meeting with Luton Town in the Championship play-off final on 27 May.
Season ticket holders hoping for a victory that would secure Premier League football next season have been able to buy since 10:00 BST.
Former players praised the team's "spot-on" display in Wednesday's win.
Fans celebrated after the final whistle at the Riverside Stadium and at pubs and bars in Coventry, where people also gathered at an event at HMV Empire.
The Sky Blues are now within 90 minutes of reaching the top flight of English football for the first time since the 2000-01 season, when they were playing at their former Highfield Road ground.
Since then Coventry have dropped down to League Two and played some home games at Birmingham City and Northampton Town.
The Sky Blues have been allocated 36,237 tickets for Wembley and their fans will be in the west end of the stadium - the same as their League Two play-off final and Checkatrade Trophy final.
One supporter, Ricky Hill, pointed out there were "probably young people in this city that's never seen this club in the Premier League".
He stated: "At the beginning of the season we had no pitch. [But] we've got [manager] Mark Robins for another four years. We've got a stadium. It's just pure relief, because the good times are back."
Mr Hill said he was crying at full-time and added: "My beloved wife died in January and I remember her saying to me before she went 'get to Wembley'.
"We're there and this is for her."
Podcast host Edward Walker tweeted: "Luton Town and Coventry City came up from League Two together in 2017-18... Incredible pair of stories."
Former Coventry goalkeeper and 1987 FA Cup winner Steve Ogrizovic pointed out the team had been unbeaten against all of the sides in the Championship play-offs this season.
He added: "There's been talk... quite a number of times in recent years [about] how Luton are one year ahead of us in development if you have a look at what's happened.
"It's ironic that we're meeting them at Wembley... and we can possibly overtake them on the line."
Former Sky Blues player and Coventry local Gary McSheffrey said: "I didn't get to play [at Wembley] myself, which is disappointing.
"But since retiring I've watched Coventry there three times now, so this new era, after we've hit rock bottom, under Mark Robins has just gone from strength to strength.
"[On Wednesday] they got everything spot on really, the team selection, the shape, the tactics."