Missed bin collections blamed on car owners working from home
Bin collections are being missed because people working from home are blocking roads with their cars, a local authority has claimed.
Rugby Borough Council said it had seen rising numbers of bins missed and while the parking was often legal, it was also "inconsiderate".
It said people who travelled to work and left cars at home were also to blame.
The council warned emergency vehicles could also struggle to access streets.
Claire Preston, the council officer responsible for for Operations and Traded Services, said: "We know it's convenient for residents to park outside their homes, but we would ask people to consider access for larger vehicles when deciding where to park."
The local authority has asked people to park close to the kerb, leave extra room near junctions and corners and make sure there is enough room for waste collection vehicles to pass.
It said it would not guarantee to return to collect bins which were missed due to access problems.
