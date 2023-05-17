Coventry museum exhibition celebrating ordinary lives opens
- Published
The first of a series of one day exhibitions is due to open in Coventry, telling the lives of 11 ordinary residents.
The Museum of Me will tell a different persons' story every day, illustrated with objects which are personal to them.
The open-air museum is free to visitors and is being staged in the grounds of Cheylesmore Social Club.
Each museum day will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Paul O'Donnell, the man who came up with the idea, said: "It is brilliant to celebrate residents of the area I called home for my childhood.
"These are people that I've probably walked past hundreds of times before, now is an opportunity to know the story behind the person."
The first story to be told, on Wednesday, will be that of Cheylesmore resident Shakira Djibril, who was born in Ghana and raised in Italy.
Another of those featured will be fundraiser Caroline Sinclair, who supports the Ronald McDonald House charities and helps run the Cheylesmore Food Hub.
She also volunteers at music festivals in the summer and said: "Hopefully it will inspire you to think about how you can live your life with more kindness."
Her display takes place on 21 May and her personal objects include a pin board, festival passes and vinyl records.
PE teacher Danny Ward will have his day of fame on 27 May.
He is described by the museum organisers as "the king of efficiency" who is known for his sandwich-making and "go-karting prowess".
His objects include an accordion, trophies and a chicken, bacon and lettuce sandwich.
Others to be featured include a retired English tutor, a pair of twins and the man who wore the suit of BBC CWR's former "Colin the Woodpecker" mascot.
The series of exhibitions will run until 28 May.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk