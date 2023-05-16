£2.7m vocational expansion plans for SEND Nuneaton school
- Published
A school for children with special educational needs will relocate its post-16 education two miles away to boost capacity.
Two units at the Bermuda Innovation Centre in Nuneaton are set to accommodate 50 pupils from Oak Wood School.
The refurbished space will include five teaching areas including hair and beauty provision, food technology, a science lab and a kitchen.
The move is estimated to cost £2.7m.
A sixth-form social and dining area, sensory garden and an outdoor dining area will also be included, the Local Democracy Reporting Service understands.
The project will be funded by dedicated government grants.
Oak Wood School provides education for children and young adults with special education needs and disabilities (SEND) and autism, covering an age range from four to 19.
A report by Warwickshire County Council acknowledged there was not enough capacity to meet demand in the secondary school section with population growth in Nuneaton and Bedworth expected to add to the problem in the next five years.
The report added: "A key attraction of basing post-16 provision at Bermuda Park is the ability to facilitate local work placements and independent travel opportunities for pupils transitioning from secondary education."
The county's cabinet - the team of councillors in charge - gave the green light this week but because the cost exceeds £2m, the decision will still have to be ratified through a vote of all county councillors.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk