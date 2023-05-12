Pup in dog house after eating Coventry fan's play-off tickets
- Published
An eight-month-old pup ended up in the dog house after making a meal of his owner's much sought-after play-off semi-final tickets.
Cocker spaniel Leo was only left alone in the Coventry home for a short time, said owner Jim Lennon, but managed to chew the tickets for Sunday's Sky Blues match against Middlesbrough.
"The blood drained out of me when I saw the mess," said the 63-year-old.
"Some of my friends think maybe he's a Middlesborough fan," he added.
Mr Lennon had been doing some DIY and popped out to get some bits, leaving Leo in the front hall.
The lifelong Sky Blues fan, from Tile Hill, said Leo did not usually chew the post, but thought a postal worker "may have spooked him".
Parts of a phone cover and an invitation from a friend were also found among Thursday's debris.
"I just couldn't believe it, we could just work out little bits of what was what," he added.
"The dog knew he'd done something wrong straight away, his tail went between his legs."
After gathering what bits of ticket he could, he rushed to the Coventry City ticket office.
The lady at the counter had a "good laugh" he said, "but she printed me off a couple of new tickets which was great."
He added he would be looking out for his season ticket, soon to arrive through the mail.
The fan, who has been going to matches for 55 years, said he was "really looking forward" to the match.
"I just hope the team perform and we can live up to the way we've been playing all season."
