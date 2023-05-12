GMB union writes to tribunal for Amazon recognition in pay row
The GMB has approached a business tribunal in a bid to get US retail giant Amazon to recognise it as a trade union.
Representatives emailed the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC) on Friday, requesting statutory recognition at the retail giant's warehouse in Coventry.
Amazon has refused to grant the union recognition prompting the organisation to escalate the matter.
The firm said voluntary recognition is not "an appropriate path".
Recognition can be granted by CAC if it is persuaded that a majority of the workforce wants the union to represent them.
Union members at the Amazon distribution centre in Coventry have been taking strike action. They are calling for a pay rise from £10.50 to £15 an hour, although the union is not recognised by the US firm.
Amazon had previously said that minimum pay had recently risen by 10% and by more than 37% since 2018.
Analysis by Zoe Conway, BBC employment correspondent
What happens next?
This is essentially a numbers game. The union estimates there are 1,300 people working in the warehouse and that a majority - more than 700 - are now members.
But Amazon could well argue that more than 1,300 people work there and will likely come up with other ways to show that the union doesn't have the numbers to win majority support.
The union has accused the company of trying to recruit as many as 1,000 people to stop the union from reaching majority membership.
In a statement, the Amazon UK said it respects its employees' rights to join a union.
The retailer said it offers "competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern, work environment".
A spokesperson added: "At Amazon, we regularly recruit new team members, across the country and across the year, providing new career opportunities for thousands of people and to meet customer demand.
"This year is no different. However, there are currently no open positions at our Coventry receive centre."
