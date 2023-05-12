Cody Fisher: Thousands in bleed kit call after footballer stabbing
Almost 25,000 have signed a petition calling for metal detectors and bleed kits to be mandatory in nightclubs after a footballer was stabbed.
Cody Fisher, 23, was fatally stabbed on the dancefloor of the Crane venue in Digbeth, Birmingham, on 26 December.
He played with several non-league clubs, most recently Stratford Town.
Their chairman, Jed McCrory, who has got behind the petition, said another person died in his own hands from a stabbing.
"I'm so keen to get people to say 'look, please sign this, it could be your kid'," he said.
The petition was set up by Kim Morris with family of Mr Fisher.
Asked why he was so passionate about it, Mr McCrory said: "Twenty-five years ago I left Luton because one of my best friends died in my hands from a stabbing in his heart.
"He changed my life, because... I remember holding his chest, while he was bleeding, and I was holding his hand while he was talking to me.
"There was a nurse that's saying 'keep talking to him Jed'... and I felt him pass in my hands.
"I didn't think I ever recovered from it, although I thought I had and then from then I obviously took up football, because I wanted to give back."
Mr McCrory said he had known Mr Fisher ever since he himself had been at Stratford, which was five years.
"When Cody unfortunately passed away... it really hit me hard," he said.
Three men are set to go on trial accused of Mr Fisher's murder later this year after they pleaded not guilty to the charge in March.
