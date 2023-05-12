Coventry nurses to celebrate International Nurses Day
- Published
Hundreds of nurses and midwives were parading through Coventry to celebrate International Nurses Day.
Staff from University Hospitals Coventry, George Elliot Hospital and others were walking from Broadgate to Coventry Cathedral on Friday.
The march also recognises the International Day of the Midwife which was on 5 May.
Student nurses and nursing associates from Coventry University will also be in attendance at the event.
The theme for this year's parade is Our Nurses, Our Future, with local NHS providers aiming to recruit 1,000 adult nurses from the area over the next five years.
Jamie Soden, from NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, said the organisation was "extremely proud" to co-present the event.
"This year's theme provides us with an opportunity to reflect on our colleagues hard work in the past, and their continued efforts in giving great care," he added.
"It is also a time to look forward and think about how we can learn from our experiences and find new ways to work and support our newly qualified nurses at the start of their career journey."
Mandy Braimbridge, deputy chief nurse at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, said the "important" celebration acknowledged the "incredible work" within the local community.
"We are passionate about nursing and everything it stands for," she added.
