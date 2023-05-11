Hybrid supercars to line up at Coventry motoring festival
Two hybrid supercars will be on display for the first time at Coventry's summer weekend motoring festival.
The two Ferrari hybrid supercars will be just some of the "latest and greatest" vehicles on display, said organisers.
Fifty members of the Supercar Driver club are bringing vehicles to appear at MotoFest Coventry on 3 to 4 June.
Festival director James Noble said he was sure the vehicles would "wow visitors".
The cars will take to the city's ring road, transformed into a sprint circuit for the event, before parking up for spectators on Greyfriars Green.
One - the SF90 Stradale - is the first Ferrari to feature Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) technology and can go from 0-60mph (97 km/h) in 2.5 seconds.
The other is a Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid, the first V6-powered Ferrari since 1974, which can reach a top speed of more than 205mph (330 km/h).
Other cars include a Noble M600, a former show car that was featured on Top Gear, and a Jaguar Project 8, the car firm's fastest-ever production car and one of only 300 ever built.
Mark Daniels, director of festival brand partner E.ON Drive, said he was pleased the line-up included hybrid supercars.
"Showcasing electric vehicles at MotoFest Coventry, including hybrid supercars, is a great way to help people understand that lower carbon motoring is a vital part of all of our futures."
James Duce, event manager for Supercar Driver, said members were looking forward to putting on a show.
"We are really looking forward to bringing a selection of the latest and greatest supercars and taking to the closed roads of Coventry," he added.
A future technology zone, based in the Greyfriars Green festival site, will exhibit electric vehicles and motorcycles, which will also take part in displays on the sprint circuit and in arenas.
