Tributes to Coventry headteacher after sudden death
A headteacher has been remembered as "popular and hugely respected" following his sudden death.
Father-of-two Russell Plester, aged 52, from the Finham Park 2 school in Coventry, died over the Bank Holiday weekend.
The school - where he had been headteacher since it opened in 2015 - was shut on Tuesday as a mark of respect.
Support has been made available for all colleagues and students.
"[The school is] coming to terms with the sudden and tragic death of our popular and hugely respected headteacher, Russell Plester," said Mark Bailie, chief executive officer of Finham Park Multi Academy Trust.
"I know I speak for the entire school community when I say we will all miss him dearly and our hearts and minds are with his family at this heart-breaking time.
"Russell was proud of all his students, celebrating their successes at every opportunity.
"We will all endeavour to deliver his dreams and ambitions for the young people who attend the school - now and in the future."
Mr Plester formerly worked as an assistant headteacher at Bournville School in Birmingham and was the head of science at Alderbrook School in Solihull.
Dr Kindy Sandhu, Coventry City Council's cabinet member for education and skills, paid tribute on Facebook, saying: "He taught my children - my daughter commented 'he was a good teacher and well liked'.
"I've worked with him on many levels; as a parent, a school governor at Finham Park School and latterly as cabinet member - his passion knew no bounds.
"It is a huge loss for the pupils of Finham Park 2 and Coventry."
