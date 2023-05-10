Kids: Young care leavers tell their stories in new documentary
- Published
The experiences of young people in care is the subject of a new documentary on Channel 4.
'Kids' follows the lives of six young people in Coventry, where about 750 adolescents are in care.
Matt Clayton, from the city council, said the authority wanted to give young people "the opportunity to tell their stories".
The first of three hour-long episodes will be broadcast on Wednesday on Channel 4.
The documentary features 19-year-old Annabelle, who had been in care since she was five. She was pregnant during filming and had wanted to break the "cycle of care".
Xorin, who had been exploited by a gang and Kane, now a BBC apprentice, who moves back to be near his mother after multiple placements, also tell their stories.
"When Channel 4 first approached us we had some conversations about what it would look like," said Mr Clayton, the strategic lead for the council's care system.
"What we didn't want was a sort of fly on the wall following a social worker, that's been done. What hasn't been done is hearing from young people in the care system about their experience."
Channel 4 said there had "never been a more important moment to tell these stories" as the number of young people in care is set to reach a record 100,000.
Working with young and vulnerable people was not without its challenges and Mr Clayton said a lot of preparation had been done behind the scenes.
"We have about 750 young people looked after in Coventry so we thought very carefully which young people should be part of it," he said, adding risk assessments were carried out and the participants were supported throughout.
He said the young people had a "fantastic experience" telling their stories and he is hopeful the documentary will challenge perceptions of the care system.
"These young people overcome massive adversity and go on to achieve amazing things and we should be really proud of these children," he said.
The series' executive producer, Colin Barr, added: "Too often we look at young people in care as if they are victims, or that they should be pitied in some say, which is just not how they live their lives.
"There is an energy and spirit to them which is just a joy to witness."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk