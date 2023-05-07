Vandal apologises over Coventry Cathedral statue vandalism
- Published
A man who damaged a statue outside a cathedral has met with staff at the site to apologise to them, police said.
St Michael's Victory Over the Devil, displayed outside Coventry Cathedral, was stained in April.
Staff decided not to press charges, but wanted to speak to the 20-year-old as part of a restorative justice process, West Midlands Police said.
He came with friends who were there at the time, apologised and offered compensation.
The damage came at the end of a night out, the force said.
Canon Rev Mary Gregory said it was "not easy" for him and his friends to come, apologise and offer to contribute towards repairs.
"We hope that the conversation we have had will stay with this group of friends and that it will shape their future actions," she added.
The bronze statue, By Sir Jacob Epstein, was mounted on the side of the rebuilt cathedral in 1958.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk