Coronation celebrations continue in Warwick and Coventry

Queens Road in Coventry
Around 150 people are expected at attend a party in Queens Road in Coventry
By Caroline Gall
BBC News, West Midlands

A Coronation pageant is being held in Warwick as residents continue to enjoy the royal celebrations.

The free event near Market Square follows a day of music and entertainment in the square on Saturday for the Coronation of King Charles III.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have thanked those that made the Coronation a "glorious occasion" and say they are "deeply touched".

On Sunday, people were bringing picnics to Pageant Garden in Warwick.

It was part of the national Big Coronation Lunch event, organisers the Guy of Warwick Society said.

In Coventry, the street party in Queens Road, Coventry was getting under way.

Around 150 people were expected and organisers promised "a right royal knees-up".

George Gulliver
A Coronation party was held in Market Square on Saturday
North Warwickshire Borough Council
Coronation-themed cakes adorned many a buffet

Picnic tables and benches were wheeled into place on the road and marquees set up in case of rain.

Chris Tse is helping out at the event said it was great that the coronation was bringing people together:

"There's definitely a big benefit," he said.

"A chance to get to know each other as individuals and a chance to grow as a network and build important relationships."

On Saturday well-wishers, many in fancy dress, gathered in Market Square for the Coronation.

In Atherstone, North Warwickshire Borough Council said a "fantastic time" was had by all at the Tots Clubhouse to mark the Coronation.

North Warwickshire Borough Council
People enjoyed the occasion at the Tots Clubhouse in Atherstone on Saturday
George Gulliver

