Man badly hurt in suspected hit-and-run crash in Coventry
Published
A man has been seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Coventry.
The 38-year-old was a pedestrian on Queen Victoria Road in the city centre when he was struck at about 05:40 BST on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.
The victim's injuries could be life-changing, the force added.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody, while the vehicle thought to be involved is being examined.
