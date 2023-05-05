Nuneaton care home put in special measures after CQC report
- Published
A care home catering for autistic people and those with learning disabilities, has been put in special measures.
The People in Action - 132 Manor Court Road home in Nuneaton had an unannounced inspection from the Quality Care Commission (CQC) in February.
It found that people were often left alone in their rooms with no interaction.
People in Action said it was committed to making improvements.
The care home provides accommodation and personal care for up to eight people and in 2018 was rated as "good".
February's inspection was partly prompted by the death of one of the clients, which is subject to further investigation by the police and CQC.
In its report, published on Friday, the health watchdog said there was little interaction between residents or encouragement to socialise in the local community.
'Take for granted'
It also highlighted safety failings in handling medication, staff training and record keeping.
"We expect health and social care providers to guarantee people with a learning disability and autistic people the safety, choices, dignity, and independence that most people take for granted," CQC director Rebecca Bauers said.
"One person spent a whole day in their room and staff didn't attempt to interact with them, other than to give them their meal.
"This culture is totally unacceptable, and people deserve a higher standard of care."
Inspectors said staff reported they had not received up-to-date training in how to support autistic people or those with other needs, nor had training to support those with health conditions such diabetes or with catheters.
Some findings from the report also included:
- People had limited opportunities to leave the service and pursue social interests within their local community
- There was limited guidance to inform staff how to enrich people's lives through positive engagement and meaningful activities
- Service users weren't always given their prescribed medicine
- People were not always supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives
- People were not always involved in making decisions about their care
- Risks associated with people's health and wellbeing were not always managed safely
- Where risks had been identified, some records contained conflicting information about how staff should manage these risks
"Staff weren't aware of the different types of epilepsy, the risks of a seizure, and preventative actions to take to keep people safe as it wasn't included in risk management plans," Ms Bauers said.
"One person's care record stated they hadn't had a seizure since 2021, yet inspectors were told by staff that the person had one last year."
The care home will be closely monitored and has been asked to produce an action plan on how it is going to tackle points raised.
People in Action, which described the report as a "difficult read", said: "We know what we must do to put right what has gone wrong and are fully committed to doing so.
"It is the first time we have received a CQC rating of 'inadequate' and been placed in special measures. The reasons for the failings are many and varied but there are no excuses."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk