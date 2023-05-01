Centenary of Coventry's Earlsdon Methodist Church celebrated
- Published
A service of thanksgiving has been held and a mural unveiled to mark the centenary of a church.
Earlsdon Wesleyan Methodist Church was opened in 1923 after worshippers had previously gathered in a disused ribbon factory.
A display opened at the site on Monday featuring photographs and memories gathered from those who have been part of the life of the church.
Other commemorations will be held throughout the year.
Events will also celebrate the 150th anniversary of Methodism in the Earlsdon area, which in 1873 comprised of just eight streets.
Worshippers met in a factory site before moving to the first purpose-built church in 1884 on the site of what is now the Criterion Theatre.
As part of the celebrations, a mural has been commissioned by local artist Katie O depicting the Methodist cross with the four seasons.
She said: "It means so much to me to work with my local community, to create work to brighten walls and people's lives - whether you're religious or not, feelings of hope and joy are something to spread and feel great about."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk