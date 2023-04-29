Nuneaton murder probe: Three teenagers bailed after man found dead
Two boys and a girl who were arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead have been released on bail.
The youths, all aged 15, were detained after the body of John Hackett, 36, was found at an address on Camp Hill Road, Nuneaton, at 08:00 BST on Wednesday.
Warwickshire Police said inquiries were continuing and there would be an increased police presence in the area.
The force added that it was aware of footage being shared on social media and urged people not to share it.
On Wednesday, the force said Mr Hackett's death was possibly linked to an earlier altercation at a nearby park on Tuesday evening.
A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death will take place in due course, it added.
Det Insp Collette O'Keefe said: "I would like to take this chance to reiterate that we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public.
"We would also like to remind residents that attempting to share the names of the youths is a criminal offence.
"We are also aware of footage of the altercation being shared on social media and we would ask people to refrain from sharing it.
"Attempting to name the youths or sharing a video can ultimately harm the investigation."
