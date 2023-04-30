Men thanked for helping collapsed Coventry councillor
Five men who came to the aid of a collapsed councillor have been recognised for their actions.
Joe Clifford, 80, became ill at the Coventry City Council offices in February, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Council staff Steve Dickinson, Paul Bowell, Callum Burns, Scott Davis and Anthony Melia acted quickly and used first aid training to help him.
Mr Clifford said he believed their efforts had saved his life.
The five men have received an official vote of thanks from councillors plus certificates.
Receptionist Mr Dickinson said he knew something was wrong straight away.
"His chest wasn't moving, his abdomen wasn't moving, there was no breath.
"It's not difficult at all [doing CPR] once the adrenalin kicks in," he added.
While he did CPR, accommodation officer Mr Melia helped clear the area and radioed for first aid help.
They were joined by Mr Bowell and Mr Davis, who had recently finished a first aid refresher course.
Mr Dickinson said: "All we wanted was for Joe to get better."
Later, doctors at University Hospital Coventry were able to diagnose and surgically fix a problem with one of his heart valves.
Mr Clifford said: "I hope you never have to do it again, but if you do I hope the person gets as good a service as I got."
