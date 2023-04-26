Normal Coventry lives celebrated by museum project
- Published
The lives of eleven ordinary people from Coventry are to be celebrated for a day as part of a museum project.
The Museum of Me will tell the stories of residents, including 10-year-old twins and a former BBC mascot, through their personal items.
Museum director Paul O'Donnell said it was "brilliant" to bring the scheme to his home turf of Cheylesmore.
"These are people that I've probably walked past hundreds of times before," he said.
The project, which launched in Birmingham in 2022, hopes to highlight the "small but important" contributions of people who might otherwise go unnoticed.
Participants will be the subject of an open-air museum, free to visitors, on the grounds of Cheylesmore Social Club.
"Museum star" Shakira Djibril, who was born in Ghana and raised in Italy, said she plans to tell her story through illustrations.
"I like to describe myself as an open book, but [you] sometimes have to read in between the lines to understand," she said.
Others taking part include retired English tutor Sandra Brownbridge, who will include learners' responses to Benjamin Zephaniah poetry and a prom dress in her exhibition.
"Having lived here for over 50 years, it is good to see the area which I've always loved, being highlighted in this way," Ms Brownbridge said.
Technology expert Ashley James Brown said he was "excited" to see people's stories and objects come together.
"I wonder how they might spark conversations and unlock memories in other residents too," he added.
Fraser Campbell, who wore the suit of BBC CWR's former "Colin the Woodpecker" mascot will also feature, with his museum featuring an invisible dog.
Other objects on display across the 11 days will include a Lego castle on a hill, a potato and an upholsterer's toolkit.
Each museum day will launch with a ribbon cutting ceremony, drinks and canapes at 10:15 BST.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk