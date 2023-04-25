Coventry Peace Orchard targeted by vandals once again
An orchard dedicated to peace and planted by a World War Two veteran has been vandalised again.
Dennis Davison created the site in Coventry, where he lives, after being inspired by similar orchards in France.
His daughter Heather Davison said tree branches were broken in the latest incident, with a trunk also carved with a knife and an information board covered in graffiti.
But she said the people who cared for the orchard would not be deterred.
"I find it so upsetting that one person or group would even think of breaking something as precious and innocent as an apple tree," she explained.
Mr Davison died in 2019.
The orchard, which is used as a community space, has been targeted by vandals on a number of occasions, including Father's Day in 2022.
Ms Davison said she had been growing the apple trees "from young saplings for six years and they need love, patience and our protection".
She said she and her helpers would continue "sharing and caring for our beautiful space dedicated to peace".
