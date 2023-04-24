Three teenagers killed in crash in Shipston-on-Stour named
A school has confirmed the names of three teenagers who died after being involved in a crash.
Harry Purcell and Matilda Seccombe died in hospital on Friday after the crash near Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire.
Chipping Campden School said police contacted them earlier to say Frank Wormald had died on Sunday from his injuries.
A fourth teenager, Edward Spencer, remains in a stable condition. The school said the community hurt deeply.
All four teenagers, in Year 12, were travelling in the same car and attended the school in Gloucestershire.
In a letter to parents, principal John Sanderson said the school flag would fly at half-mast.
"There are no words that I can find to express the sense of loss that we feel," he said, extending sympathy to families and close friends of the pupils.
"Each one of these young people has been part of our extended school family and each loss is felt profoundly.
"In time, I would like to try and find the words to pay tribute to each of the young people we have lost, as each was remarkable and unique, having touched the lives of so many in such profound ways."
The four teenagers had been travelling home from school in a Ford Fiesta when they were involved in a collision with a Fiat 500 on the B4035 Campden Road at about 16:10 BST.
The occupants of the Fiat 500 - a woman and two children - were taken to hospital with serious injuries, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
They remain in hospital in a stable condition, Warwickshire Police added.
Officers said they were pursuing a number of lines of inquiry into the cause of the crash and urged witnesses to come forward.
"Specialist officers are carrying out a detailed investigation to piece together the circumstances of the collision, and we are working with our partner agencies and the local authority," said Insp Michael Huntley.
Mr Sanderson said an area would be set aside at the school for staff, students and the community to leave flowers and tributes.
"I'm very conscious that we will need to take each day at a time, but wanted to express my sincere thanks for the professional and personal help and advice that has been offered to us at school over the last 48 hours," he said.
