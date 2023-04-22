Rugby: Boy airlifted to hospital with serious head injury
A 13-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious head injuries in a Warwickshire town.
Police said emergency services were called to the Overslade area of Rugby at about 20:30 BST on Friday.
Warwickshire Police said it was currently unclear how the boy was hurt though it is thought he may have been involved in a "physical altercation".
Officers appealed for anyone with information or who was in the area earlier that day to contact them.
Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in a park area near to Mellish Road and Buchanan Road between 15:30 and 16:00 on Friday.
"The circumstances of these injuries are currently being investigated, but at this stage we believe the boy was involved in a physical altercation at some point yesterday afternoon," said Det Sgt Oliver Scarisbrick.
"A number of inquiries are now ongoing to ascertain how the injuries were sustained. It is imperative that anyone who may have any information makes contact with us."
The boy remains in hospital for treatment and his family has been informed, police said.
