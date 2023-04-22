Two teenagers killed in crash near Shipston-on-Stour
- Published
Two teenagers have been killed in a car crash in Warwickshire.
Police said seven people were involved in the crash between two cars near Shipston-on-Stour on Friday afternoon.
Four teenagers - three boys and a girl - were travelling in a Ford Fiesta and were all taken to hospital by air ambulance where two, a boy, 17, and the girl, 16, have since died.
The people in the Fiat 500 car they collided with were also taken to hospital for treatment.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said when paramedics arrived at the scene on the B4035 Campden Road, near the Portobello crossroads, at about 16:10 BST the cars were significantly damaged.
Of the other occupants of the Fiesta, a 16-year-old boy remains in a life-threatening condition and a 17-year-old boy is said to be stable following surgery.
The occupants of the Fiat 500 - a woman and two children - were taken to hospital with serious injuries, West Midlands Ambulance Service.
Police said they remained in hospital where their conditions were described as stable.
"This is a tragic incident involving several young people, and our thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives, to those who have been injured, and to the local community who may have been affected by this incident," said Insp Michael Huntley.
At the scene
By Jennifer Meierhans, BBC Midlands Today
This is a long straight stretch of the B4035 Campden Road between Shipston-on-Stour and Chipping Campden.
There's a big hole in the hedge and white marks on the road in chalk where the crash happened.
A single white tulip has been placed in a broken tree root on the grass verge.
West Midlands Ambulance Service added a man also collapsed at the scene due to a medical condition. He was later discharged.
Officers said they were pursuing a number of inquiries into the cause of the crash and urged witnesses to come forward.
"Specialist officers are carrying out a detailed investigation to piece together the circumstances of the collision, and we are working with our partner agencies and the local authority," said Insp Huntley.
"We would ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to please get in touch, especially if you were travelling in the area and may have any information or dashcam footage."
