Four teens airlifted after serious crash near Shipston on Stour
- Published
Four teenagers suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious crash in Warwickshire.
Police said seven people were involved in the crash between two cars near Shipston-on-Stour on Friday afternoon.
The four teenagers - three boys and a girl - were travelling in a Ford Fiesta and were all taken to hospital by air ambulance, the ambulance service said.
The people in the Fiat 500 car they collided with were also taken to hospital for treatment.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said when paramedics arrived at the scene, the cars were significantly damaged.
Warwickshire Police said the teenagers remained in hospital after the crash on the B4035 Campden Road, near the Portobello crossroads, at about 16:10 BST.
The occupants of the Fiat 500 - a woman and two children - were taken to hospital with serious injuries, West Midlands Ambulance Service.
It added a man also collapsed at the scene due to a medical condition. He was later discharged.
"Our thoughts remain with those who have been injured," said Sgt Gary Bridgwater.
He said their next of kin had been involved.
Officers said they were pursuing a number of inquiries into the cause of the crash and urged witnesses to come forward.
