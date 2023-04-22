Coventry landmarks to light up for King's coronation
Landmarks across Coventry are to be lit up in the colours of the Union Jack for the King's coronation.
Structures and footpaths in the city centre will be bathed in red, white and blue over the bank holiday weekend.
Christchurch Spire, the Whittle Arch, Broadgate and the water features at Precinct will be included in the display.
Coventry City Council said they would be illuminated overnight between Saturday 6 and Monday 8 May.
The same areas also put on an eye-catching display during the Queen's platinum jubilee in June 2022.
A number of areas across the city are set to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on 6 May.
A big screen will be installed at Broadgate to broadcast the service and procession alongside a picnic and street entertainers.
Coombe Country Park will also be holding a free garden party for city residents on Sunday 7 May, with a brass band and craft activities.
