Coventry City councillor challenges leader for top job
- Published
A councillor has launched a bid to take over as leader of Coventry City Council.
Former cabinet member Jayne Innes asked members of the ruling Labour group by email to consider her to replace the incumbent, George Duggins.
The Whoberley councillor said that with new chief executive Julie Nugent in place, "now is the time for change".
Labour colleagues will vote at a selection meeting on 5 May.
Councillor Innes said as leader she would resolve "communications and campaigning challenges" faced by the council and the political group.
Her other pledges include helping solve council union disputes around equal pay, and doing more on the cost of living and climate change.
The scrutiny board chair also wants to tackle anti-social behaviour across the city - such as by providing free tips in fly-tipping hotspots - and bring in family-friendly working hours at the council.
In her nomination form she referred to her 30 years experience as a Labour Party activist and previous parliamentary campaigns.
"The best leaders know how to get the very best out of their teams. I've always been good at spotting people's strengths, as well as knowing how to support them when the need arises," she wrote.
She added: "We have an enviable breadth and depth of talent and experience in Coventry's Labour Group. We need to make better use of this."
Analysis by Simon Gilbert, BBC Political Reporter CWR
This will be the second time George Duggins has faced a leadership challenge since securing the top job in 2016, having previously defeated Ed Ruane in 2021.
Another challenge isn't a huge surprise.
There is obvious discontent among Labour councillors over the way things such as the bin strikes, Wasps' demise and the City of Culture bail-out have been handled by the leadership.
But, privately, the Labour councillors I've spoken to so far expect Cllr Innes to face an uphill battle.
The struggle will be uniting enough of those who are unhappy behind her in order mount a successful challenge.
Rumours of a potential leadership challenge after the May elections have circulated in Coventry's political groups since the start of the year.
Councillor Duggins told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he wasn't surprised Councillor Innes was standing, and confirmed he would be also be running.
"I have done it for seven years, I clearly have the vision and the ideas that need to take us forward. And they are big ticket ideas," he said. "I am confident I will secure a win."
He last faced a leadership challenge in May 2021 when he defeated Councillor Ed Ruane by 30 votes to nine.
