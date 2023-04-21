Warwickshire motorists warned of M42 closures for HS2 works
- Published
Motorists have been warned to expect disruption in Warwickshire due to work towards the HS2 high-speed rail line.
The M42 near Coleshill will be closed overnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
It is to allow contractors to prepare for the removal of an overhead gantry to prepare for HS2 works in the area.
National Highways said the southbound carriageway would be closed between the Dunton interchange at junction nine and junction six for Bickenhill.
The M6 at junction 4a, linking southbound to the M42, will also be closed overnight over the weekend, the organisation said.
The closures will be in place between 21:00 BST and 06:00.
National Highways advised drivers to leave extra time for their journeys and said diversions would be put in place.
