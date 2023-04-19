Police called as youths spotted on school grounds in Kineton
- Published
School pupils were kept inside and police called after three youths were spotted on the premises.
Police said they were called to the school on Banbury Road, Kineton, at 10:15 BST after the youths, who were known to them, were seen.
"This was an isolated incident relating to local youths, which was contained and has been safely resolved," a spokesperson said.
Inquiries are continuing and police remain in the area, they added.
There was no wider risk to the public but officers remain in the area to provide reassurance, the spokesperson said.
The force said all teachers and pupils were safe and well.
It also said is not currently aware of any offences being committed.
