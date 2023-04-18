Warwick canal boat to become 'quirky' meeting space
A canal boat will soon begin a new life as a "quirky" community meeting space.
The Saltisford Canal Trust in Warwick started converting its former day boat Saltie for community use after being awarded £9,880 last year.
Trustee Simon Brittain said they were already taking bookings for the facility, which opens next month.
Jacky Priest, trust secretary, said it would be used by groups, and possibly as a children's reading room.
Ms Priest said it had been renamed the Folly, and would offer a different space than its Cedar Room, which was more corporate.
"This one is quite quirky and is more of a community space for things like craft workshops," she said.
The "much-loved" boat, which had become too expensive to maintain, was lifted out of the water last summer.
Over the past few months, its old seats have been removed and windows, a staircase and audio visual equipment fitted.
Mr Brittain said they were delighted to receive money from the Severn Trent Community Fund for the project.
He added the Folly would also be used by businesses and for education, including promoting water safety, the area's heritage and wildlife conservation.
He said the widebeam boat which had been used for trips, was 35ft long (10.6 metres) and 9ft wide (2.7 metres) and could now accommodate groups of about 12 people.
The boat is situated in its orchard, among fruit trees, surrounded by decking.
"She absolutely looks a treat and looks as if she grew there frankly," Mr Brittain said.
Sue Heyes, Severn Trent community fund officer, praised the organisation's "wonderful work". "We are always looking for more local projects in the regions in which we work which would benefit from grant funding and would encourage anyone who may be applicable to get in touch," she added.
