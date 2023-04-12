Coventry man jailed for nine years for child sex abuse
- Published
A man who smashed his young victim's phone in a bid to destroy evidence of child sexual abuse has been jailed for nine years.
Jeyakumar Jeyarasa, 59, from Coventry was found guilty of a string of offences between October 2010 and September 2019.
He was found guilty of seven offences at Warwick Crown Court.
They included counts of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
He had also committed a sex act on multiple occasions in front of his victim, police added.
Jeyarasa was sentenced on 4 April, and was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.
West Midlands Police said he had destroyed his victim's phone after she had recorded his voice and taken videos of the offences, West Midlands Police said.
But despite his efforts, the phone had been repaired by the force, it said, allowing audio and video evidence to be retrieved.
Det Con Richard Buckley praised the victim's strength and said Jeyarasa had thought he had "got away" with the offences, before evidence had been recovered.
"Jeyarasa was highly manipulative, abusing his position of trust and thought he had got away with it by destroying vital evidence," he said.
"The victim showed strength and courage to come forward and steadfastly remained committed to achieving justice, bravely making herself heard to the court."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk