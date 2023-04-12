Stratford-upon-Avon festival to highlight filmmaking talent
Film-making talent from across the Midlands will be celebrated at a festival.
The Big Picture Festival will take place across Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire and surrounding villages.
Tickets will be available on a "pay what you can" basis to allow as many people as possible to attend, festival curator Brian Harley said.
The event, from 25-28 May, will include a screening of Bafta-nominated filmmaker Shona Auerbach's film Rudy.
The movie is about a girl who sneaks off to Coventry with her skateboard where she finds herself falling for another skateboarder.
The festival will also include the winners and runners up of a short film contest which will highlight the best of the Midlands' filmmaking talent.
Volunteers have also been urged to come forward to help run the festival by not-for-profit arts organisation Live and Local.
