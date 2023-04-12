Stratford-upon-Avon festival to highlight filmmaking talent

A still from the film RudyRudy/Live and Local
The festival will include a screening of Rudy, a film which was shot across Coventry and Warwickshire

Film-making talent from across the Midlands will be celebrated at a festival.

The Big Picture Festival will take place across Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire and surrounding villages.

Tickets will be available on a "pay what you can" basis to allow as many people as possible to attend, festival curator Brian Harley said.

The event, from 25-28 May, will include a screening of Bafta-nominated filmmaker Shona Auerbach's film Rudy.

The movie is about a girl who sneaks off to Coventry with her skateboard where she finds herself falling for another skateboarder.

The festival will also include the winners and runners up of a short film contest which will highlight the best of the Midlands' filmmaking talent.

Volunteers have also been urged to come forward to help run the festival by not-for-profit arts organisation Live and Local.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.