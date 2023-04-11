Woman killed in M40 multi-vehicle crash
- Published
A woman has been killed in a crash which involved a number of vehicles on the M40.
The crash happened northbound between junction 11 for Banbury and 12 for Gaydon at about 07:37 BST.
A woman was found critically injured and confirmed dead at the scene a short while later.
Police are looking for footage of a black Volkswagen Polo travelling northbound between the two junctions shortly before the crash.
Another person also suffered potentially serious injures, West Midlands Ambulance said, and was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital.
A minor crash also took place between the same junctions on the opposite side of the motorway, Warwickshire Police said.
Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
Det Sgt Stephen Barr said: "Of particular interest to officers is any footage of a black Volkswagen Polo that was travelling northbound between junctions 11 and 12 between 07:00 and 07:37 this morning.
"Vehicles on the southbound carriageway were also affected by the collision as two cars heading southbound took evasive action, resulting in a further collision and we would appeal for any footage from those travelling southbound also."
The M40 was closed for a time in both directions but all lanes have since reopened.