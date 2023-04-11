PC who secretly filmed woman undressing faces sack
A British Transport Police (BTP) officer who secretly filmed a woman undressing faces the sack after being found guilty of voyeurism.
PC Kieran Ball, 30, who served in Coventry, was found guilty at Warwick Crown Court on 6 April.
The officer set up an iPad on 10 June 2021 to record a woman who was showering at a residential property.
Ball, who is currently suspended, would be disciplined "as quickly as possible", said the BTP.
"There is no place for him at BTP," said head of professional standards Det Supt Peter Fulton.
The court heard the woman noticed the device propped up on a windowsill and found it had been recording for nearly six minutes.
Covert recording
She took a video of the recording and reported the incident to Warwickshire Police.
Ball, of Webb Street, Nuneaton, claimed in court he had been using the iPad while pleasuring himself, but jurors found him guilty of covert recording.
"When the initial allegations were made, Ball was suspended from duty immediately.
"Now a jury has found him guilty, we will be acting as quickly as possible to hold an accelerated misconduct hearing," Det Supt Fulton said.
"His actions severely undermine the work of the many thousands of honourable police officers and staff who come to work every day to protect and help people," he added.
Ball is due to be sentenced on 24 May.
