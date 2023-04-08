Coventry: Murder charge after man fatally stabbed in city centre
A man has been charged with the murder of a man who was fatally stabbed in Coventry city centre.
West Midlands Police said Shou Zou, 22, died after being found seriously injured in Upper Well Street just before 02:40 BST on Thursday.
A 20-year-old man was also treated for a shoulder and hand injury.
Penqui Sun, 23, from Coventry, has been charged with murder and attempted murder and is due at Coventry Magistrates' Court later.
