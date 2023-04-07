Hundreds flock to pop up farm in Coventry city centre

Ayda
Ayda is one of the many children that attended Broadgate Farmyard on Friday
By Kevin Reide
Reporter, BBC Midlands Today

Hundreds of people flocked to Coventry city centre to visit a pop up farm.

As the sun shone on Good Friday, the city was given a countryside transformation to give children an insight into rural life.

Broadgate came alive with pigs, rabbits, chickens, ducks and sheep, alongside a range of family-friendly activities.

The two-day event will also be taking place on Saturday.

The pop up farm transformed the city centre to give families a taste of the countryside

It was hosted by Coventry City Council and visitors to Broadgate Farmyard were greeted and entertained by Famer Giles, who gave families information about what it was like to run a farm.

Families also had the chance to take part in egg painting and seed bomb workshops.

A range of tractors from the Coventry Transport Museum were also on display.

Councillor Abdul Khan, deputy council leader, said: "All entertainment and activities at the event are free which we hope means more families in the city have the opportunity to enjoy some festive activity during the Easter holiday."

Sheep, ducks, pigs, and chickens were all among the farm animals that were brought to the city
Farmer Giles entertained the crowds and shared his farmyard wisdom
The well-attended event will also be taking place on Saturday

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.