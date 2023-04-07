Body of Newbold teenager missing since February found in quarry
- Published
The body of a missing 17-year-old boy has been recovered from a quarry in Warwickshire.
Police divers found the body in Newbold Quarry, Rugby, on Thursday afternoon.
He was formally identified as Toby Burwell, who had been missing from his home in Newbold-on-Avon since 20 February.
His death is not currently being treated as suspicious, Warwickshire Police said.
A force spokesperson added: "Our thoughts remain with Toby's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."
Police had been searching the water and land around Newbold Quarry since Toby's disappearance more than six weeks ago.
The 17-year-old was known to have previously gone swimming in the quarry at night.
Last week, Warwickshire Police said the evidence gathered strongly suggested Toby had got into difficulty while swimming in the quarry and never left the water.
"At present, the evidence we have gathered strongly supports the conclusion that Toby went to Newbold Quarry alone for a swim and that, tragically, he got into difficulty and remains in the water," Det Insp Gareth Unett said in a statement agreed with Toby's family at the time.
Specialist search officers, police divers, sonar and underwater drones had been used during the search operation, which was hampered by poor visibility and underwater hazards.
A file is now being prepared for the coroner, Warwickshire Police confirmed.