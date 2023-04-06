Murder probe after man stabbed to death in Coventry city centre
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was fatally stabbed in Coventry city centre.
Police were called to Upper Well Street just before 02:40 BST. They found the man in his 20s with serious injuries and despite emergency services' efforts, he was confirmed dead.
A second man was discovered with hand wounds and taken to hospital.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Road diversions have been in place, with the West Midlands force saying it was "thankful to everyone for their understanding and patience".
Police stated they were "in the very early stages" of their investigation.
Supt Ronan Tyrer said: "This is the tragic death of a young man and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this devastating time."
