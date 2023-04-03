Menopause testosterone patch to begin trials
- Published
A testosterone patch for women with menopausal symptoms is being developed by researchers who say it could have a "huge" impact on loss of sex drive.
Medherant, a company founded by the University of Warwick's Professor David Haddleton, is aiming to start clinical trials in the autumn.
He said the patch could potentially "remove needless misery" for women.
Those suffering loss of libido due to menopause cannot currently be prescribed testosterone on the NHS.
If the patch gets regulatory approval, it would be introduced in the UK and would be the only testosterone replacement patch available globally.
'Drastically affect lives'
Testosterone is an essential hormone for women and its production drops heavily after menopause.
Although oestrogen and progesterone hormone replacement therapy (HRT) patches are available, there is no testosterone version for women suffering adverse symptoms from the menopause.
Experts say some women instead resort to irregular doses of gel only approved for use on men.
Prof Haddleton said: "The potential of this technology to improve women's lives is huge.
"The work we're doing... isn't just theoretical, but instead aimed at a problem women are facing which can drastically affect their everyday lives and jobs."
He added the patch was "much-needed" but "just not available".
Since 2015, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) guidelines have recommended that testosterone supplementation be considered for menopausal women with low sex drive if HRT alone is not effective.
The new patch is intended to address this gap in menopause products.
John Burt, chief executive of Medherant, which raised almost £3m for the study, said: "Having the funding in place for the first clinical trial of our testosterone patch for post-menopausal women will enable Medherant to take a major step towards registration of the product and being able to address this significant gap in the options available for women in this very important stage of their lives."