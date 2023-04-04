Nuneaton baby receives home phototherapy treatment for jaundice
A baby has become the first to receive a pioneering home phototherapy treatment from a Warwickshire hospital.
Harrison, from Nuneaton, was born at 37 weeks and developed jaundice shortly after being discharged from George Eliot Hospital.
His parents, Bethan and Lewis, were offered home phototherapy instead of multiple hospital stays.
A hospital spokesperson said it was "proud" to have seen the impact of home treatment on families.
The phototherapy had been offered through the hospital's neonatal community outreach service.
Harrison's parents were given a medical device called Bilicocoon, which includes a swaddle blanket and an ultraviolet light which helps to remove jaundice from the body.
The couple had heard home treatment was available soon after Harrison had showed signs of jaundice, Lewis said.
He said the flexibility had allowed the pair, who have two other children, to balance their son's care with school runs and other commitments.
"To be able to bring it into the home environment and carry on as normal and keep that normality for the other two kids, I think it's brilliant," he added.
Harrison spent 30 hours being treated with the home equipment and had his progress monitored by blood tests and health visitors.
He praised the convenience of the treatment, adding the couple "did not really know the cocoon was there."
"He slept in his Moses basket, and he just had a cable coming out of the back end with a machine no bigger than a small side table," he said.
"It's just like holding a baby with a cable basically."
Keira Woodier, senior neonatal community outreach administrator, said the treatment had made a "huge difference" for families at a "vital" time.
"We are extremely proud to launch the service and see the impact that this is having on reuniting families together at home, while providing the care required for baby."
