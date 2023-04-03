Car driven into pedestrians outside Gaydon motor show
A car has been seized by police after it was driven into a group of pedestrians outside a car show.
Two people suffered minor injuries after a BMW 5 Series went into the group and a traffic light outside the British Motor Museum in Gaydon.
The incident happened on Sunday at about 15:56 BST. The car was found in Banbury Road shortly after.
Warwickshire Police said it could not stress how much more serious the incident could have been.
Officers said they had identified a male driver and were continuing their investigations.
Sgt Leanne Mason said footage of the crash was circulating online and urged people to send it in.
"We will not tolerate this sort of behaviour on Warwickshire's roads," she added.
