Jack Reacher author Lee Child gets honorary degree from Coventry University
Jack Reacher author Lee Child has been given an honorary doctorate in recognition of his achievements as a novelist.
The 68-year-old was born and raised in Styvechale, Coventry, and created the vigilante hero in 1997.
At the ceremony on Thursday, Mr Child said it was "wonderful to be here. It's a great city".
Scottish composer Anna Meredith was another recognised with an honorary degree by the university.
Mr Child, whose real name is James Grant, travelled from his New York home for the event to receive his Doctorate of Letters.
He told BBC Radio CWR he felt he should have been honouring the university, rather than the other way around, given the success of their students.
He said: "I should have been giving the university something because I very much admire the people here. This new generation is pretty good!"
Wearing a ceremonial blue and yellow hat and gown, Mr Child went up on stage at Coventry Cathedral to collect his doctorate before sitting to watch the remainder of the ceremony.
The author moved to Birmingham before a near 20-year career in the TV industry, during which he worked for Granada Television on programmes including Prime Suspect and Cracker.
When he lost his job in 1995, he began writing and has written more than 25 Jack Reacher novels and a number of short stories.
Ms Meredith, who has written electronic and acoustic music, said she felt "lucky and privileged" to become an honorary doctor of arts.
Others to receive their honorary degrees on Thursday were community champion Maxie Hayles, Warwickshire coroner Sean McGovern and NHS medical director Dr Charles Ashton.
