Evidence suggests missing Newbold teen never got out of quarry, say police
- Published
A 17-year-old boy, who disappeared last month, most likely got into difficulty while swimming in a quarry and did not leave the water, police have said.
Officers from Warwickshire Police have been searching for Toby Burwell since he was reported missing on 20 February.
But in a statement agreed with his parents, the force said despite extensive searches there was no evidence he left Newbold Quarry.
The teenager was know to swim at there at night, Det Insp Gareth Unett said.
"People across the borough and beyond have been saddened and worried since Toby disappeared from his home in Rugby, where he lives with his parents, Tim and Alan," he said.
"Though Toby remains missing, I would now, with Tim and Alan's agreement, like to provide a more detailed update on the police investigation.
"At present, the evidence we have gathered strongly supports the conclusion that Toby went to Newbold Quarry alone for a swim and that, tragically, he got into difficulty and remains in the water.
"Toby is known to have previously gone swimming there at night."
Underwater hazards
He said detectives had spoken to his friends, reviewed CCTV and responded to potential sightings while keeping an open mind as to what may have happened.
Specialist search officers, police divers, sonar and underwater drones have been used during the search operation, which has been hampered by poor visibility and underwater hazards.
"Advice was sought from national experts and based on the significant risk, diving activity has been paused while we pursue other technological solutions to search the water," he added.
"We are still at the quarry each day, and plan to be for the foreseeable future, where we will continue to deploy a variety of assets in our efforts to locate Toby."
Det Insp Unett said officers continued to keep Mr Burwell's parents fully informed.
He said they were happy with the strategy being pursued and thanked their friends and family for their support throughout the investigation.
"We also extend our heartfelt sympathy to them at this difficult time," added Det Insp Unett.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk