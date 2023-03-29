Warwick Hospital: Large A&E flood caused by air conditioning fault
A flood which had a "significant impact" on A&E department wait times at Warwick Hospital was caused by an electrical fault.
Patients were advised to expect delays and also to try other units following the incident on Tuesday.
No injuries were reported and the service is now running as normal, South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust said.
There was a fault with the air handling unit situated above the unit, it added.
A spokesperson for the trust said: "Please continue to ensure you are using the right services for your needs. Use 111 online as the first port of call, access GP and pharmacy services and only use 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency."
