Coventry refugees at Wembley for England-Ukraine match
- Published
Ukrainian refugees living in Coventry are among the sell-out crowd cheering on their national team at Wembley.
Ukraine take on England on Sunday evening to start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.
More than 1,000 tickets have been given to Ukrainians and the British families who have welcomed them since the war, including 49 people from Coventry.
One of the group, Oleh, eight, was also selected as a player escort, and attends the match with mum Liliia.
"I'm happy for my brother to have this opportunity," said his brother Rostyslav, who is also attending.
Liliia added: "I think it's not free tickets - our soldiers, they pay for this."
Dr Mario Kosmirak, from the Coventry branch of the Association of Ukrainians, who is also at Wembley, said spirits among the group were high.
"Some of our new arrivals are really excited because it's not something that they might be used to in Ukraine, seeing their national team," Dr Kosmirak said.
"And certainly the little boy who is going to be the mascot, it's going to be a lifetime experience for him."
A Ukraine win would cause "quite a party on the coach on the way home", he added.
Pete Luczka, vice chair of the Coventry Branch of Associations of Ukrainians, said the tickets were a "great gesture" by the Football Association.
"It was really overwhelming news when we received it," he added.
"Beforehand and after the match everybody's a friend, but for 90 minutes, we're foes."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk