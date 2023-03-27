New sculpture celebrates birth of rugby
A new rugby sculpture celebrating the sport's birth in its namesake town has been unveiled.
The Try - a wire art piece depicting a scoring player - was commissioned by Rugby Borough Council to mark the bicentenary of rugby union.
Created by artist Tony Davies, the artwork stands on the Evreux Way roundabout.
The town centre was also decorated with lamppost banners to mark the occasion.
Celebrations officially kicked off last month on The Close at Rugby School, where 200 years ago William Webb Ellis displayed his "fine disregard for the rules of football" by taking the ball in his hands and running with it, Rugby Borough Council said.
An exhibition is also scheduled to be held later this year charting the development of the game, while an art competition has been launched to find designs to feature on a giant rugby ball sculpture in the town centre.
Councillor Howard Roberts, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, said: "On the eve of the Women's Six Nations, it's fitting we can unveil a new piece of public art to mark the bicentenary which depicts a woman rugby player diving over the try line to score."
